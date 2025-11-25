Analyzing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) & SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and SofTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42% SofTech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and SofTech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.73 billion 5.34 $99.19 million $1.49 36.56 SofTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than SofTech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and SofTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 8 0 2.80 SofTech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pegasystems presently has a consensus target price of $69.61, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than SofTech.

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SofTech has a beta of -1.33, indicating that its share price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Pegasystems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of SofTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pegasystems beats SofTech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle. Its ProductCenter technology also allows employees, customers, suppliers, and other team members to securely exchange product information while maintaining a centralized database of critical product data; and enables integration with other business applications, such as enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, and customer relationship management for data exchange across the product lifecycle. In addition, the company offers Connector platform, a technology that allows for a direct interface between Aras Corporation’s Innovator solution and CAD products. SofTech, Inc. markets and distributes its products and services primarily through a direct sales force and its service organization, as well as through resellers. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

