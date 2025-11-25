Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vistra stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.46. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $90.51 and a twelve month high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Vistra had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 64.04%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Vistra’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.20.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 58,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $10,183,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,137,265.25. This represents a 21.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $4,091,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,563,433.22. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 860,120 shares of company stock worth $171,817,820. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

