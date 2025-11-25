Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Rio Tinto stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 0.8%

RIO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.26. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 230,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 8.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

