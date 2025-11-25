Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sherwin-Williams stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SHW traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $342.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.06.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Institutional Trading of Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,637,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,838,532,000 after buying an additional 309,153 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,023,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,539,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,334,918,000 after purchasing an additional 351,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $400.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.