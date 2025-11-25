Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illinois Tool Works stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded up $6.11 on Tuesday, hitting $248.64. 1,070,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $263.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

