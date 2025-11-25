Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Urban Edge Properties stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UE traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.27. 667,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,660. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,299,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,698,000 after acquiring an additional 337,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,394,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,984,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,600,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,945,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,587 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UE

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.