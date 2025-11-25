Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roivant Sciences stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.
Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.
Roivant Sciences Stock Performance
ROIV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,684. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences
In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at $451,113,850. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,767 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,016.65. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock worth $143,557,750. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences
About Representative McClain
Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.
McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.