Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Roivant Sciences stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,684. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 226.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 204.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $14,937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,089,108 shares in the company, valued at $451,113,850. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $10,223,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,969,767 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,016.65. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,483,561 shares of company stock worth $143,557,750. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

