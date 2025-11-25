Rep. Lisa C. McClain Buys The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE GS traded up $12.04 on Tuesday, reaching $802.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,441. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $841.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $786.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $721.09. The company has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 13.18%.The business had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $843.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $652.00 to $677.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $786.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

