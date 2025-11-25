Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Advanced Micro Devices stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,573,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,344,613. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $335.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KGI Securities set a $260.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total value of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,676 shares of company stock valued at $16,124,589. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

