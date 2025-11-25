Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Brown & Brown stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BRO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.51. 1,743,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 760,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,360,000 after purchasing an additional 178,082 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 737.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 99,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

