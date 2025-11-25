Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Humana stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Humana Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of HUM stock traded up $8.65 on Tuesday, hitting $237.85. 2,114,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.87 and a twelve month high of $315.35.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.16 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Humana from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $313.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $707,670,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $907,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,697,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,662 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3,257.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

