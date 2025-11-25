Carl Mount Sells 1,393 Shares of Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Carl Mount sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,467.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,700. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jack In The Box stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,983. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.20. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $326.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.23 million. Jack In The Box had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack In The Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Jack In The Box from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of Jack In The Box in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Jack In The Box to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen set a $16.00 price target on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jack In The Box in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack In The Box by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,695,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,572 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Jack In The Box by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 998,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 106,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 192.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 744,141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 490,071 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack In The Box by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 681,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Jack In The Box by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 511,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 155,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

