Financial Contrast: Cenntro (CENN) & Its Peers

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Cenntro to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million -$44.87 million -0.33 Cenntro Competitors $23.89 billion $510.60 million 14.07

Analyst Recommendations

Cenntro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cenntro and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cenntro Competitors 868 2315 2619 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Cenntro’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenntro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -214.49% -43.31% -26.67% Cenntro Competitors -219.87% -31.06% -15.06%

Summary

Cenntro competitors beat Cenntro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cenntro

(Get Free Report)

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.