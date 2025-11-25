Comparing Heritage Distilling (IPST) and The Competition

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) is one of 30 public companies in the “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Distilling to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Distilling $8.50 million $710,000.00 -0.28 Heritage Distilling Competitors $149.96 billion $800.12 million 9.30

Heritage Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Distilling. Heritage Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Heritage Distilling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Heritage Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11% Heritage Distilling Competitors 157.96% 5.66% 2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Heritage Distilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Distilling 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Distilling Competitors 405 1546 1515 62 2.35

As a group, “BEVERAGES – ALCOH” companies have a potential upside of 32.53%. Given Heritage Distilling’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Heritage Distilling competitors beat Heritage Distilling on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

