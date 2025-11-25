Financial Analysis: Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND) versus TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW)

TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report) and Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyome has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Vyome shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Vyome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04 Vyome $8.01 million 3.67 -$7.13 million ($125.20) -0.04

This table compares TransEnterix and Vyome”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Vyome has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransEnterix. Vyome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransEnterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransEnterix and Vyome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94% Vyome -270.58% -423.39% -166.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TransEnterix and Vyome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vyome 1 0 2 0 2.33

Vyome has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.91%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vyome is more favorable than TransEnterix.

Summary

Vyome beats TransEnterix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About Vyome

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company’s product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

