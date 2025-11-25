Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Up 18% – Still a Buy?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60.90 and last traded at GBX 59. Approximately 33,230,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,025% from the average daily volume of 1,563,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.

MARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 77.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.74. The stock has a market cap of £374.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007.

