Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) was down 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 203,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the average daily volume of 63,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About Nortec Minerals

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

