Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Privia Health Group (PRVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Privia Health Group (NASDAQ: PRVA):

11/19/2025 – Privia Health Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Privia Health Group had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Privia Health Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Privia Health Group is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Privia Health Group had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Privia Health Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Privia Health Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

11/7/2025 – Privia Health Group was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Privia Health Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Privia Health Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Privia Health Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Privia Health Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Privia Health Group had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.