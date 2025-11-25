Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Director Ronald Kirk Sells 9,990 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This trade represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.77. 7,405,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,603. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.28.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 103.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,502,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 110.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

