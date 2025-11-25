Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma Buys 27,067 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 27,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $117,741.45. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,563,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,149,819.95. The trade was a 1.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 80,408 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $340,125.84.

On Friday, November 21st, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 50,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $217,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $132,544.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $151,349.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $530,990.46.

On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.

On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,531.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $497,365.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $68,314.41.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $208,303.02.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 349,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,086. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gran Tierra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

