Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Sells $3,907,000.00 in Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Copart Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,100,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,484. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Copart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Copart

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.