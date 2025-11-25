Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) Director Paul Bunn sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,830. The trade was a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Verastem Stock Performance
Verastem stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 1,820,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on VSTM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
