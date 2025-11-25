Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Director Sells $62,500.00 in Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) Director Paul Bunn sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,830. The trade was a 75.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verastem Stock Performance

Verastem stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. 1,820,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $684.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verastem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Verastem by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verastem by 153.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTM. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

