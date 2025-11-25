Insider Selling: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Insider Sells 32,211 Shares of Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) insider Sharat Sharan sold 32,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $170,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,613,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,149,679.10. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sharat Sharan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 16th, Sharat Sharan sold 32,093 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $174,906.85.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Sharat Sharan sold 32,159 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $178,482.45.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of ON24 stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 148,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,937. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $236.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after purchasing an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in ON24 by 87.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON24 by 18.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 127,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ON24 by 19.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

