Insider Buying: Boeing (NYSE:BA) SVP Acquires 554 Shares of Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) SVP Dana Deasy purchased 554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, with a total value of $99,099.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:BA traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,660,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,636. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.81. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $251.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.09.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

