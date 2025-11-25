Insider Selling: Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells 1,422 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) EVP Boo Alexander De sold 1,422 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This trade represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.28. 1,743,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.62 and a fifty-two week high of $286.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.480-7.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ecolab from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Ecolab from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.14.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

