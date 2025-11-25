Kang Sun Sells 68,655 Shares of Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CEO Kang Sun sold 68,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $692,042.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,403,651 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,802.08. The trade was a 4.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kang Sun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Kang Sun sold 1,000,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $10,600,000.00.

Amprius Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

Amprius Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 2.87. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $16.03.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 761.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 1,560.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 162,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMPX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.