Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) COO Ryan Cohlhepp Sells 12,500 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $225,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 193,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,220.05. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $227,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 10,900 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $196,854.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Ryan Cohlhepp sold 39,600 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $715,176.00.

Shares of BCAX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.46. 1,136,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,772. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Bicara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atle Fund Management AB raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 147,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,162,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after buying an additional 162,144 shares in the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

