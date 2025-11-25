Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 1,924,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,765. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1406 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is presently 88.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

