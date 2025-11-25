New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 20.8% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 579,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average session volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.95.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on New Age Metals

New Age Metals Trading Up 20.8%

New Age Metals Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 0.05.

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.