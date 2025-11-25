One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB) Plans Dividend of $0.02

One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF (NASDAQ:OOQB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

OOQB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897. The company has a market cap of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. One+One Bitcoin and Ether ETF has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

The One Nasdaq-100 and Bitcoin ETF 1Shs (OOQB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation through leveraged exposure to NASDAQ-100 companies and Bitcoin. The fund uses futures contracts to leverage 100% exposure to each asset class.

