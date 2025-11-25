HireQuest (HQI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) in the last few weeks:

11/19/2025 – HireQuest had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – HireQuest was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

11/12/2025 – HireQuest had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2025 – HireQuest was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/25/2025 – HireQuest was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – HireQuest had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – HireQuest had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

HireQuest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.