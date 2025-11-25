Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY) EVP Sells $148,656.48 in Stock

Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Kimmell sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $148,656.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,353.08. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Champion Homes Price Performance

Champion Homes stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 625,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 8.50%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Champion Homes by 1,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,397,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,768 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 67.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,716,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,652,000 after acquiring an additional 689,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Champion Homes by 50.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,804,000 after acquiring an additional 655,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Champion Homes during the second quarter worth $40,360,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Champion Homes by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKY shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.