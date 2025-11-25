Insider Buying: Post (NYSE:POST) Director Buys 1,800 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director David Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE POST traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $101.30. 1,632,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,454. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Post in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Post from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Post by 232.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its position in Post by 50.0% during the third quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Post by 332.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

