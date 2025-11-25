Rupal Hollenbeck Sells 1,600 Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) Director Rupal Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,615.34. This trade represents a 20.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackbaud Trading Up 2.8%

BLKB traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.41. The stock had a trading volume of 325,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,084. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Blackbaud by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 54.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLKB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

