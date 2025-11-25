Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Insider Sells 5,231 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Payne sold 5,231 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $59,738.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,884.18. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matrix Service stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 215,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,839. The firm has a market cap of $321.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service Company has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.66 million. Matrix Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter worth $914,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 789.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 536,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 476,148 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

