Insider Selling: Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Insider Sells 5,231 Shares of Stock

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Payne sold 5,231 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $59,738.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,884.18. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Matrix Service Stock Up 1.3%
Matrix Service stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 215,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,839. The firm has a market cap of $321.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Matrix Service Company has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.
Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.66 million. Matrix Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Matrix Service
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Read Our Latest Report on MTRX
Matrix Service Company Profile
Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Matrix Service
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.