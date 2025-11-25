Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 343 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Ware sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $33,102.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,878.74. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itron Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. 1,110,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,927. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Itron by 52.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Itron by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Itron by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 34,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

