Insider Selling: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 343 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Ware sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $33,102.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,878.74. This trade represents a 1.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Itron Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. 1,110,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,927. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
