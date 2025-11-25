Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Marc Evan Brown Buys 3,000 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) Director Marc Evan Brown bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, with a total value of $45,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 51,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,125.22. This represents a 6.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RPD stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,388. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.94. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $217.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 149.12% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Rapid7 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.090 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,620,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,630,000 after purchasing an additional 595,916 shares during the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 13.5% in the third quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 6,502,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,915,000 after buying an additional 772,194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,172,000 after acquiring an additional 851,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,286,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,856 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,170,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

