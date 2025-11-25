Timothy Mathias Eaton Sells 517 Shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $118,051.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,147.36. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APPF traded up $3.76 on Tuesday, hitting $229.88. 249,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $677,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 40.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,637,000 after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after buying an additional 354,061 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,894,000 after buying an additional 310,834 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.20.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

