Insider Buying: RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Insider Purchases 5,558 Shares of Stock

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) insider Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $80,479.84. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 75,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,588.40. The trade was a 7.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Financial Holdings Rivernorth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 6,642 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $96,574.68.

On Friday, November 14th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 7,045 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $102,152.50.

On Thursday, November 13th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 3,664 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,494.40.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,657 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,275.05.

On Monday, November 10th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,301 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $18,916.54.

On Friday, November 7th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $99,495.07.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 1,226 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $17,985.42.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Financial Holdings Rivernorth purchased 6,857 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,729.33.

On Monday, November 3rd, Financial Holdings Rivernorth acquired 1,640 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $24,026.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Financial Holdings Rivernorth bought 1,032 shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $15,129.12.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

RMI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. 21,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 25.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

