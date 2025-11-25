Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Hanlin Gao Sells 535 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) insider Hanlin Gao sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $16,301.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 954,908 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,046.76. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hanlin Gao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Hanlin Gao sold 1,063 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $23,417.89.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Hanlin Gao sold 943 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $20,255.64.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $30.85. 299,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 0.92. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.43 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 124.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 805,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 446,076 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after buying an additional 437,632 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 767.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 264,524 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,359,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 165,828 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.