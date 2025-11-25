Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.31. 6,774,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,243. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $751,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 18,027,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,248,581.94. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,210. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,738. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5,360.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 606,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 106.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 250,927 shares during the period. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 23.2% in the third quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 460,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 62.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 392,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,470,000 after purchasing an additional 150,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 152,129 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.