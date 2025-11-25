Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded up $6.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. 6,774,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $39.22 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Richard A. Hayne sold 10,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $751,596.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 18,027,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,248,581.94. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $3,118,738. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 282.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 343.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

