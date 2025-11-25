NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.6990. 21,343,484 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 14,626,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 594.63% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $104,369,046.37. Following the sale, the director owned 10,085,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,654,282.56. This trade represents a 19.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock valued at $605,953,415. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in NuScale Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

