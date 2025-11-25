Christopher Mead Sells 1,250 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Mead sold 1,250 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total transaction of $313,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,571.98. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,433. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.56 and its 200 day moving average is $301.23. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $239.47 and a 1-year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.19). Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $10,953,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $47,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Barclays downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $365.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

