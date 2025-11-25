Michael Raab Sells 46,887 Shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 46,887 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $259,753.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,455,363 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,711.02. This trade represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

ARDX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 2,836,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,398,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.44 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 14.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARDX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARDX

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 103,385 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,782 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 235,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.