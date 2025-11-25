Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Arnaud Weber Sells 7,095 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Arnaud Weber sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $435,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,950.40. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Block stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,216,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,071,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.66. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,887,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,824 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Block by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,378,000 after buying an additional 7,436,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $634,721,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

