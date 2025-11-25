Block (NYSE:XYZ) CFO Amrita Ahuja Sells 9,959 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,959 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $611,482.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 272,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,760,051. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,276 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $97,856.44.

On Thursday, October 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 1,351 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $101,014.27.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,581 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $493,575.00.

Block Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:XYZ traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. 7,216,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:XYZ ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

XYZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Block from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Block from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Block by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,553,000 after buying an additional 1,262,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Block by 192.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,378,000 after buying an additional 7,436,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $634,721,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $627,233,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

