Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Insider Sells 3,608 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $221,531.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,357.20. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chrysty Esperanza also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Thursday, October 2nd, Chrysty Esperanza sold 406 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $30,356.62.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.64. 7,216,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,071,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.66. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 12.99%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Block from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.