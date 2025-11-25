Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.31 and last traded at $143.11, with a volume of 1162435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.22.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27,980.0% during the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 99,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

