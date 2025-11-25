Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $144.23 and last traded at $144.23, with a volume of 1082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.46.

DLMAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.06.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

